Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $32,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

