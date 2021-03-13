Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,400,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $42,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 95,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 69,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $30.70 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

