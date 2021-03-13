Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,658,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $39,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 50,568 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after buying an additional 715,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $30.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

