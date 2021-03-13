Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 30,060 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $37,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $95.13 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.52.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $310,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

