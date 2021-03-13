Bank of America Downgrades Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.64.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $111.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,525,000 after buying an additional 299,778 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after buying an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,276,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.