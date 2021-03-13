Band Protocol (BAND) Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $265.36 million and approximately $104.47 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $12.95 or 0.00022862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00049154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.05 or 0.00646315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00064958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00036652 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.