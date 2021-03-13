Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,289,400 shares, an increase of 138.3% from the February 11th total of 4,318,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,224.9 days.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $$0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

BNDSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Banco de Sabadell from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

