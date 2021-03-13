Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $5,917,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,272,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 505,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 434,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBVA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

