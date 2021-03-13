Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.59% of Balchem worth $21,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,463,000 after purchasing an additional 155,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Balchem by 5.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Balchem by 208.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Balchem by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 357,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCPC. Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $130.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.