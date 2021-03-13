Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Tops $327.51 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. Balancer has a market cap of $327.51 million and approximately $102.82 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $47.17 or 0.00077019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.55 or 0.00456492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00062032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00051143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00068438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00083044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.25 or 0.00511532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Balancer Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

