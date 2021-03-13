Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to report sales of $4.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.73 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.47 billion to $20.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $22.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,763,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,328. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

