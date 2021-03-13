Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of ResMed worth $75,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in ResMed by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in ResMed by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,548. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $185.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

