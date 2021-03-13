Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 93,803 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,803 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $82,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.69 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

