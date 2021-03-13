Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $66,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,841 shares of company stock worth $1,652,785 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AJG opened at $125.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.75. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

