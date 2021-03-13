Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $42.90 Million in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,498,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,903,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Under Armour at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 109.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 853,120 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,406,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,802. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

