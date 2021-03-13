Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 74.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,593 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $310,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $518.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $229.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

