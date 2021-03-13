Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $75.54 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of CDW worth $75,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,303,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,697,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $156.44 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.96.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.78.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.