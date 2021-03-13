Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $73.44 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Paychex worth $73,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 269,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after acquiring an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

