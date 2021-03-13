Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $37.75 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CME Group worth $37,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,936. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.33. The company had a trading volume of 31,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,992. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

