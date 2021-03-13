Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $27 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,837 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of IHS Markit worth $26,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.32. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

