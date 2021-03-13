Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $23.32 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

