Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $16 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270,358 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,151. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

