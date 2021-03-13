Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $268.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.71 and its 200 day moving average is $249.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

