Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 84,484 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,484 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Silver Trust worth $21,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,421 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after acquiring an additional 485,600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,669,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,031,000 after buying an additional 339,188 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,357,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

