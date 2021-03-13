BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 860,700 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the February 11th total of 451,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,154 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BAESF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 2,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

