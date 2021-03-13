B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.54. 15,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,528. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.16 and a 200 day moving average of $280.38.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.