B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $588,000 Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $47,829,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $7,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,668,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,217,893 shares of company stock worth $183,224,985.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMND. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.