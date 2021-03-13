B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of ANIX stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

