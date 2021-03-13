B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,216 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $22,318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 11,082.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $85.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $5,506,431.70. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 712,769 shares of company stock worth $66,397,419. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

