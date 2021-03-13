B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,360,000 after buying an additional 508,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,231,000 after purchasing an additional 377,780 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,690,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,620,000 after purchasing an additional 411,008 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,583,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

