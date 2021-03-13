B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 65,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,243. The company has a market capitalization of $329.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $399,948.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.