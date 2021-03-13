B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 443 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 118,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,626,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.95.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY opened at $473.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.80 and a 200 day moving average of $455.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.