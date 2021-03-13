B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 349.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Separately, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

