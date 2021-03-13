B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Flex LNG during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Flex LNG by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Flex LNG by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,833,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLNG stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.73 million, a P/E ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 1.43. Flex LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Flex LNG’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

FLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Danske downgraded shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

