B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $156,000 Investment in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AINV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth $84,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $944.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

In related news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

