B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,516 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $5,918,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,239,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,211,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 38,138 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,939,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 546,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,069,635. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.12 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

