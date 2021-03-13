B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Target by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.41.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.35. 58,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average of $170.53. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

