B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $332,000 Holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NXC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.90. 810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 3.26%.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

