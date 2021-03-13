B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,601,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319,266 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.69. 126,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,042. The stock has a market cap of $215.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.