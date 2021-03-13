B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,160.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $83.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

