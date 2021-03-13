B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.32. 8,830,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

