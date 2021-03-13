B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after purchasing an additional 166,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $512.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $543.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

