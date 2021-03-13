B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.06. 70,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,605. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.