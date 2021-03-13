B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 12,647 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 255.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastly by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after buying an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,277,000 after buying an additional 1,055,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 3,572.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after buying an additional 479,809 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 719,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after buying an additional 317,839 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,361,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,795 shares of company stock worth $18,633,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.80 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.