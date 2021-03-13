B. Riley Trims Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Target Price to $7.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

ABUS has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $362.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 831,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,431,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

