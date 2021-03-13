B. Riley Lowers MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. B. Riley currently has $57.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $58.71.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $330,556.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,267.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00. Insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,191 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in MarineMax by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 239.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 489,743 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.