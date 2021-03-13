B. Riley Lowers MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. B. Riley currently has $57.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
HZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $58.71.
In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $330,556.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,267.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00. Insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,191 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in MarineMax by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 239.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 489,743 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
