B. Riley Boosts CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $30.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,672. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,561 shares of company stock worth $2,397,214 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 137,107 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 390,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 94,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

