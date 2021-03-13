B. Riley Begins Coverage on American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CL King began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush raised American Outdoor Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.83.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $19,515,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

