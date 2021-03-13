Axie Infinity Price Up 103.7% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 103.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $210.96 million and approximately $77.51 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.90 or 0.00008173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00050284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.12 or 0.00653802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00066198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025523 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,038,284 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

