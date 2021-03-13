Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Avnet by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 187,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Avnet by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,486 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 5,219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Avnet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.57. 2,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $42.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

